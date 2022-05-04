Two Karnataka tourists killed as bus collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh

Two tourists from Karnataka were killed and 11 others injured when the bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, about 250 kilometres from here on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Vitthal Maruti and his wife Sulochana, who were residents of Karnataka's Belagavi district. The bus was carrying tourists from Belagavi and was on its way to Varanasi when the incident happened.

Locals, who arrived at the scene of the accident first, helped the trapped passengers of the bus to come out. The police, which reached the spot a little later, admitted the injured to the medical college at Saifai in Etawah district.

The injured were identified as Suman, Vineeta, Susheela, Surpal Kapde, Shanta Babu, Indu, Balu Sindhe, Vijay Kavle, Luxmi, Baburam and Mrigdeo. The incident happened around dawn on Wednesday when the truck tried to overtake the bus, sources said. The injured were stated to be out of danger.

Police said that the tourists had visited Delhi and from there they were going to Varanasi. They were to return to their home district after visiting Varanasi.