Two killed, 13 injured in house collapse in UP

Two killed, 13 injured in house collapse in UP's Bulandshahr

Those who have been seriously injured have been referred to the Meerut Medical College.

IANS
IANS, Bulandshahr,
  • Jul 19 2023, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 16:26 ist
Ceiling of house collapsed in Bulandshahr. Credit: PTI Photo

Fifteen persons, including five children of the same family, were buried when the lintel of an under construction house fell down on Wednesday in Uttar Pardesh's Bulandshahr. 

The accident took place in Mawai, Narsena police station area.

Thirteen persons were rescued and two, seriously injured, died in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep and Dharmendra.

Those who have been seriously injured have been referred to the Meerut Medical College.

According to reports, the house of Harcharan Singh was being constructed. The old lintel was cast on the first floor of the house and the second floor was being constructed.

At around 3 a.m., the lintel put on the second floor fell on the roof of the first floor and the lintel on the first floor also crashed under its weight.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arvind Kumar Singh, Circle Officer (CO) Bhaskar Kumar Mishra and the rescue team reached the spot and the rescue operation was carried out with the help of villagers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Nolan terms Tarantino's decision to retire 'purist'

Nolan terms Tarantino's decision to retire 'purist'

The curse stalking women’s football

The curse stalking women’s football

Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar

Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

 