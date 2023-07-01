Two killed in accident on Balrampur-Bahraich highway in UP

2 die in accident on Balrampur-Bahraich highway in UP

PTI
PTI, Balrampur (UP),
  • Jul 01 2023, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 15:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two men were killed in an SUV-tempo collision on Saturday on the Balrampur-Bahraich national highway, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place late Friday night on the highway near Odajhar village.

The impact of the collision was such that the tempo fell into a roadside gorge.

A 60-year-old passenger of the ill-fated tempo died on the spot, while tempo driver Manoj, critically injured, was rushed to a hospital by the police where the doctors declared him dead.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the elderly man.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for post mortem, he added.

