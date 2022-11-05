Two killed in indiscriminate firing in UP's Banda

Two killed in indiscriminate firing in UP's Banda

The two injured persons are undergoing treatment while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem

PTI
PTI, Banda,
  • Nov 05 2022, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 16:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two members of a family were allegedly shot dead and two others injured when some people indiscriminately fired upon them in an inebriated state, police here said on Saturday.

Chhotelal Yadav (55) and his cousin Sharda (45) died on the spot while Karan (25) and Awadhesh (22) were injured after being indiscriminately fired upon on Friday night at Berarav village in Baberu police station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said.

Mishra added seven persons had been arrested and efforts were on to nab four others.

The two injured persons are undergoing treatment while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Banda

What's Brewing

Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat

Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak

'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak

Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage

Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage

 