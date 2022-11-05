Two killed in indiscriminate firing in UP's Banda

Two members of a family were allegedly shot dead and two others injured when some people indiscriminately fired upon them in an inebriated state, police here said on Saturday.
Chhotelal Yadav (55) and his cousin Sharda (45) died on the spot while Karan (25) and Awadhesh (22) were injured after being indiscriminately fired upon on Friday night at Berarav village in Baberu police station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said.
Mishra added seven persons had been arrested and efforts were on to nab four others.
The two injured persons are undergoing treatment while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.
