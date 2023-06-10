Two killed in mudslide in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district

A woman and a minor girl were killed after getting trapped in a mudslide when some people were digging for soil at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district on Saturday, an official said.

Six women and a man were digging at a dry pond in Balampur village to collect soil for domestic use, tehsildar Chandrashekhar said Three of them left the place before the incident, while four others were trapped in a sudden mudslide, he said.

Also Read | MP: National-level baseball player ends life; one held for blackmail, extortion

A 35-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were killed on the spot, while two other women were rescued, the official said.

The rescued women sustained minor injuries and were discharged after initial treatment, he said. Collector Ashish Singh said the village panchayat secretary has been suspended and the sarpanch was served a notice following the incident. The families of the two deceased will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each, he said.