Two killed, one hurt in landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur

Two killed, one hurt in landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur

PTI
PTI, Kinnaur,
  • Mar 28 2020, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 15:23 ist
Representative photo. (iStock image)

Two men were killed and another was injured after being hit by boulders during a landslide amid heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vijendra Kumar of Haryana and Sanjay Negi of Kinnaur's Yangpa, they added.

They were sleeping in a shed near the Thopan Garam Pani area when boulders hit the shed of Singla Company at around 1 am, killing both men on the spot, the police said.

The bodies were taken to the Skibba primary health centre for post-mortem.

A vehicle (registration number HP 26 A 2181) parked near the shed was also badly damaged in the landslide. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Himachal Pradesh
Kinnaur
Landslide
Death
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 