UP: Two labourers commit suicide in separate incidents

Two labourers commit suicide in separate incidents in UP's Banda

PTI
PTI, Banda ,
  • Jun 19 2020, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 13:48 ist
Representative image.

 Two laborers allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in separate incidents in the district, police said on Friday.

The body of Rajju (21), who had returned from Vapi in Gujarat around 25 days ago, was found in Tendra locality under Bisanda Police Station area on Thursday, sub-inspector in-charge of Oran police chowki, Sultan Singh said.

In the second incident in Mahotara village under Atarra Police Station area, Brij Raghav Yadav (36), took the extreme step allegedly due to a financial crisis, SHO Ravindra Tiwari said.

Father of Raghav, who was a mason, said that he was unemployed for the last two months and the financial crunch led to frequent fights in the house.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem examination, police said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Suicide
labourers

What's Brewing

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Goodbye clean air, pollution is back

Goodbye clean air, pollution is back

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

 