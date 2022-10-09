Two LeT militant associates detained under PSA in J&K

Two LeT militant associates detained under PSA in J&K's Bandipora

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 09 2022, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 19:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant associates, tasked to revive militancy, have been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

“Two terrorist associates of #LeT namely Ishafq Majeed Dar R/o SK Bala & Waseem Ah. Malik R/o Rampora Bpr were detained under #PSA in Bandipora (sic),” Bandipora police wrote on Twitter.

The police said both of them were in touch with their handlers in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and were tasked to revive militancy in Bandipora.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lashkar-e-Taiba
militants
India News
Bandipora
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

 