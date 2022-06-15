Two LeT militants killed in encounter in J&K

Two LeT militants killed in encounter in J&K

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 15 2022, 06:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 06:45 ist

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter broke out between the militants and security forces at Kanjiular in Shopian after the personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the area, they said.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, who was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam district recently.

"One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in the recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district," the officer tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Terrorism
militants

