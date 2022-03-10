Two LeT militants killed in Kashmir's Pulwama

Two militants affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

Reports said the encounter erupted in Naina, Batapora area of Pulwama, 26 km from here after security forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) following a specific input about the presence of two militants there.

A police official said both the militants were given ample opportunity to surrender, however, they refused and fired upon the security forces.

In the retaliatory action both the ultras were killed, he said and added they were locals and affiliated with the LeT.

Earlier Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that utmost precautions were taken to ensure no damage was done to the nearby masjid as militants were hiding in a separate structure.

30 militants, including eight from Pakistan, have been killed in Kashmir this year in 18 anti-terror operations while last year 171 ultras were neutralized.

Besides, the security forces have also arrested 14 active militants this year along with 23 overground workers (OGWs). The police categorize “anybody who supports the militants” as an OGW. A person providing a safe house, passage, information or acting as a messenger for suspected militants automatically comes under the radar of the police as an OGW.

According to police figures, 156 ultras, including 73 foreigners, were active in Kashmir on December 31. This is for the first time that the number of active militants in the Valley has come down to less than 200 since the insurgency erupted in Kashmir in 1990.

