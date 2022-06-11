Two LeT terrorists arrested in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla

Two active terrorists linked to proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested by security forces from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, police said.
"Acting promptly on a specific information, police, along with army, arrested two active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, identified as Irshad Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Rehman Mir, and a categorised terrorist, and Zahid Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad, both residents of Nehalpora Pattan area of Baramulla," a police official said.
Arms and ammunition including two Chinese pistols, 18 live rounds, and two magazines have been recovered from their possession.
Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bieber working on partial face paralysis recovery
Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan
Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India
10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021
How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker
Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures
Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls