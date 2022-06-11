Two LeT terrorists arrested in J&K's Baramulla

Two LeT terrorists arrested in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla

Arms and ammunition including two Chinese pistols, 18 live rounds, and two magazines have been recovered from their possession

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Jun 11 2022, 07:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 07:02 ist

Two active terrorists linked to proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested by security forces from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, police said.

"Acting promptly on a specific information, police, along with army, arrested two active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, identified as Irshad Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Rehman Mir, and a categorised terrorist, and Zahid Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad, both residents of Nehalpora Pattan area of Baramulla," a police official said.

Arms and ammunition including two Chinese pistols, 18 live rounds, and two magazines have been recovered from their possession.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Lashkar-e-Taiba

