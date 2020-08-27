Two migrant labourers found hanging at their homes in Uttar Pradesh

Two migrant labourers, who had returned to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, were found dead at their homes in separate incidents, police said on Thursday.

The body of a 33-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room in Aliha village on Wednesday, they said.

The man, identified as Chutku, used to work as a labourer in Haryana and had recently returned to his hometown, SHO of Bisanda police station Akhilesh Mishra said.

In another incident, 40-year-old Rambabu was found hanging at his residence in Dighwat village, the police said.

Rambabu was a daily wager and had returned from Delhi during the lockdown, SHO of Chilla police station Ramashray Singh said.

The reason behind the suspected suicides was yet to be known, according to the police.