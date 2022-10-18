Two migrant labourers killed in targeted grenade attack in Kashmir

Two labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed in a targeted grenade attack in Harmen area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.

“#Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen #Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Hybrid #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen #Shopian who lobbed grenade #arrested by Shopian police. Further #investigation and raids are going on: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/nP8xixR8GG — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, the police said the ‘hybrid militant’ who lobbed the grenade had been arrested. “Hybrid #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen #Shopian who lobbed grenade #arrested by Shopian police. Further #investigation and raids are going on,” it read.

Also Read — Emotional scenes at cremation of slain Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu

Reports said the victims were sleeping at the time of the attack at their rented accommodation in Harmen village. The slain were identified as Munish and Sagar.

On October 15, Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead by militants near his house in Chowdari Gund of the same district. On August 16, another Pandit farmer was shot dead while his brother was injured when militants opened fire upon them in Chotigam village of Shopian.

The targeted attacks have created a sense of fear among the minority community members in the Valley. Since last October militants have stepped up attacks on migrant labourers and Kashmiri Pandits.

Hitherto lesser known ‘Kashmir Freedom Fighters’, an offshoot of Al- Badr militant outfit, claimed responsibility for the previous killings of two Pandits.