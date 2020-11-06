Two militants, civilian killed in encounter in J&K’s Pulwama

Two militants were killed while another surrendered before security forces during an overnight encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in which a civilian also lost his life, police said on Friday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Lalpora area of Pampore in the south Kashmir district on Thursday following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said that as the search operation was going on, militants fired indiscriminately, resulting in injuries to two persons.

They were rushed to a hospital here where one of them succumbed to the injuries Friday morning, he added.

The official said the security forces maintained a tight cordon of the area throughout the night and in the exchange of firing on Friday, two militants were killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, he added.

Another militant, a local, surrendered before the forces during the operation, the official said.

He said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter.

The official said the search operation is on.