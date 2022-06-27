2 militants killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nowpora-Kherpora in the Trubji area of the district following information about the presence of militants there

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 27 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 16:53 ist
The search operation turned into an encounter in which two ultras were killed. Credit: ANI Photo

Two unidentified militants on Monday were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nowpora-Kherpora in the Trubji area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter in which two ultras were killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, the official said, adding the operation is still underway.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Militancy
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

What's Brewing

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

 