Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

J&K: 2 militants killed in encounter with armed forces

Those killed were locals of The Resistance Front, a shadow group of Lashkar-e-Taiba

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 22 2022, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 19:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Two militants belonging to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in Kilbal area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing the encounter in which two militants were killed, the official said.

He said those killed were locals of The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

