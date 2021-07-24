Two militants killed in ongoing gunfight in Kashmir’s Bandipora

Two unidentified militants were killed while three Army soldiers got injured in an ongoing gunfight between ultras and security forces in the Sumblar area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday.

The gunfight erupted after a joint team of army, Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon-and-search operation in Shokbaba forest area of Sumblar, 70 kms from here, following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, sources said.

Police said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing firefight, two unidentified militants were killed.

Reports said three soldiers, who sustained bullet injuries in the gunfight, were shifted to a hospital. The status of their condition was not immediately known.

Sources said that the exact number of militants hiding in the forest area is not known but the exchange of fire is going on from both sides. “It seems to be a newly infiltrated group of militants and the operation may take longer as it is going on in a forest area,” they said.

Twenty-six militants, mostly belonging to the LeT, have been killed by the security forces in Kashmir in the first 24 days of this month. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, only 16 ultras were killed in Kashmir in May and June.

Pertinently, 84 militants and 18 security forces, and J&K police personnel have been killed in Kashmir since the beginning of this year. Out of 84 militants killed this year, 43 belonged to the LeT followed by Hizbul Mujahideen, Al-Badr, Jash-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Over 200 militants were killed in Kashmir in 2020 while the number of 157 in 2019. In 2018, the number of militants killed stood at 257, which was the highest in a decade.

