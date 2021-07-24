Two militants killed, jawan injured in encounter in Bandipora in north Kashmir

Two unidentified militants were killed while an Army jawan was injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shokbaba forest in the Sumblar area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, they said.

The officials said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated and two militants were killed in the ensuing encounter, the officials said.

While the officials had earlier said three soldiers were also injured in the gunfight, Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said only one Army personnel sustained injuries.

He said the injured jawan was evacuated.

The officials said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras are being ascertained.

The operation is in progress and further details were awaited, they said.