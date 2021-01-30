Two militants trapped during encounter with security forces surrender in J&K's Pulwama

Two militants, who were trapped during an encounter with security forces, laid down their arms before the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Lelhaar in the Kakapora area of the district on Friday night following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants opened firing.

After a night-long lull in the firing, the two militants surrendered before the security forces along with their two AK rifles, the officials said.

The two ultras were identified as Akeel Ahmad Lone and Rouf Ul Islam. Lone had sustained splinter injuries in his right foot and was taken to the police hospital here for treatment, they added.