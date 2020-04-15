Two more COVID-19 cases surface in Punjab; total count 186  

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 186 in Punjab on Wednesday with two more people testing positive for the infection.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

So far, the infection has claimed 13 lives in the state.

The fresh cases were reported from Patiala and Sangrur, a medical bulletin said.

Mohali is the worst-hit district in the state with 56 cases followed by Jalandhar from where 25 cases have been reported till date. The state government had started rapid testing, a kind of blood test that gives quick results, in both districts on Tuesday.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

According to the bulletin, 22 cases has been reported from Pathankot; 19 in Nawanshahr, 11 each in Ludhiana, Mansa and Amritsar; seven in Hoshiarpur; four in Moga; three each in Rupnagar, Patiala, Sangrur and Faridkot; two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala and Barnala; and one each in Muktsar and Gurdaspur.

One patient is critical and is on ventilator support while 27 people have been discharged after treatment.

A total of 5,193 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which 4,404 tested negative for the infection while reports of 603 are still awaited.