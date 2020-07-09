Two more Covid-19 deaths take J&K toll past 150

The death toll due to Covid-19 crossed 150 in Jammu and Kashmir as two more patients from the Valley died on Thursday morning, officials said.

The two patients, who died on Thursday, include a 60-year-old lady from Baramulla and an 80-year-old lady from Srinagar, they said.

Dr Saleem Tak, Medical Superintendent at Chest Diseases hospital in Srinagar said that the lady from Baramulla, who was admitted on June 29 after testing positive for Covid-19, was suffering from hypertension, hypothyroidism and bilateral pneumonia.

Dr Nazir Ahmad Choudhary, Medical Superintendent at SMHS hospital said the lady from Srinagar, who was admitted on July 1 was suffering from hypertension, T2DM and bilateral pneumonia.

With these two deaths, the toll due to the virus reached 151, including 14 from Jammu region and 137 from Kashmir.

On Wednesday, J&K recorded 330 new cases of Covid-19, which included security and police personnel. A month after J&K witnessed its highest single-day spike of cases on June 7, when 620 were confirmed, 330 new cases became the second-highest rise for a day in the Union Territory. Srinagar district had 119 new cases on Wednesday, the highest for any district till date on a single day.

In the past 20 days, more than 3.400 new cases have been recorded in J&K. While the total number of cases was 5,834 in J&K on June 20, 20 days later, on Wednesday, the number of cases was 9,261.