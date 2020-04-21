Two more deaths, 78 fresh cases in Delhi

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Apr 21 2020
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 00:36 ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

Two more deaths and 78 fresh cases were reported in the national capital on Monday while 141 people were discharged from hospitals.

With this, the total number of deaths has risen to 47 and the cases to 2,081. The number of those recovered has risen to 431.

The two persons who died were in the age group of 50-59 years.

In the past 24 hours, 1,397 samples were tested. A total of 25,900 samples have been tested so far of which results of 2,711 are still pending.

A total of 5,560 samples have been collected from containments zones, which has risen to 84 with the addition of six new localities.

Delhi government also asked Medical Superintendents of all state-run hospitals to create a media cell to monitor social media and traditional media to present a "correct position before people". 

