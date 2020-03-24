Two more test positive for coronavirus in Kashmir

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 24 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 15:26 ist
Health officials on duty in Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

Two more people in Kashmir, who had arrived from Saudi Arabia and New Delhi recently, tested positive for deadly COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the toll in Jammu and Kashmir to six.

“#COVID19 #JammuAndKashmir 2 more cases reported positive in Srinagar. One has confirmed travel history outside India. Full details regarding the second being ascertained (sic),” J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Sources said one of them is a resident of uptown Natipora and had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 16 in the same flight (443-Air India) which was boarded by the 67-year-old woman, from old city Khanyar, who tested positive on March 17. The Natipora resident is 57-year-old and had reported to the Chest Diseases Hospital, a couple of days back.

The other person is said to be a resident of posh Hyderpora, aged around 65-years, who had returned from New Delhi recently after being part of a ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ attended by people from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Three cases have been tested positive in Jammu region while in Ladakh Union Territory so-far 13 persons have tested positive for the deadly virus.

