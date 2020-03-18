Two more test positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, toll reaches eight

Two more people were reported to have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Ladakh , taking the total toll in the Union Territory to eight.

The two persons, who have been tested positive for the virus, are the wife and son of the patient Sajad Ali, who was tested positive some days ago.

“We have received test results of 34 patients out of which only two have been tested positive. They are the wife and son of a patient, who was already tested positive,” Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary and official spokesperson of Ladakh UT, said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

He said that the other suspects kept under active surveillance have been discharged after they were tested negative for coronavirus.

With two more persons testing positive, the confirmed cases of the virus in the UT have now risen to eight, including one medical staff and one Army personnel.

On Tuesday evening, a 34-year-old jawan of the Indian Army in Leh, Ladakh tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first case in the armed forces. He contracted it from his father who returned from Iran recently.

Over 22,000 people have been screened at hospitals and specially set up checkpoints including the main airport in Ladakh and over 130 samples have been collected and sent outside the UT for testing, officials said.