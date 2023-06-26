Two motorists die after collision with truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

Two motorcyclists were killed after colliding head-on with a truck in the Cantonment area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening when a truck approaching from Budaun collided with the motorcycle at the Ramganga trisection, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said.

Rakesh Kumar (24) and his neighbour Prashant (22) died on the spot, he said and added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

As the driver tried to flee in his truck, the vehicle hit and injured another motorcyclist, the officer said.

Later, the truck driver was nabbed and his vehicle seized, the police said.