Two nabbed for raping minor girls in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh

Two persons, including a 17- year-old boy, were apprehended for allegedly raping two minor girls in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, police said on Wednesday.

One of the accused, a 19-year-old man, called one of the victims whom he was acquainted with to meet him near Amarnath Colony on the evening of July 26, inspector Anjana Dhurve of Kolar police station said.

The victims, aged 16 and 14 years, met the accused and were taken to a construction site of a bridge nearby and raped by the duo, she said.

When the victims failed to return home, their families kept looking for them the whole night, the official said, adding that the girls managed to get home the next day and narrated their ordeal.

A complaint was lodged on Tuesday evening, based on which the two accused were nabbed and a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, she said.

Further investigations into the incident are underway, she added.