Two narcotics smugglers arrested, heroin recovered by police in Jammu and Kashmir

Two narco smugglers arrested, heroin recovered in Jammu

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • May 11 2020, 15:23 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 15:25 ist
Representative image/iStock

Two alleged narcotic smugglers were arrested after heroin was recovered from them in Jammu city on Monday, an official said.

A police team of Janipur was on patrolling duty at Upper Paloura when it came across a car parked on a road side, the official said.

During search of the vehicle, 100 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of the two persons sitting in it, who were identified as Abdul Majeed and Yasir Mohd, officials said.

Police arrested both the accused, seized the narcotic and a registered case under relevant legal provisions, they said.

