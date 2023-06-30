Two Naxalites surrender before police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Two Naxalites involved in incidents of violence surrendered before the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, an official said on Friday.
Uika Malla, a member of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS), and militia member Sodi Hunga turned themselves in before the police and CRPF officials on Thursday, citing disappointment with “inhuman” and “hollow” Maoist ideology, the senior official said.
The duo had been involved in several incidents of violence in Jagargunda and Kistaram areas of the district since a long time, he said.
The surrendered men told the police that they were “impressed” by the district police's rehabilitation drive 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in the local Gondi dialect, which means new dawn or new beginning), the official said.
The duo will be provided facilities as per the Chhattisgarh government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.
