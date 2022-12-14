Two on bike throw acid at schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka

Two on bike throw acid on schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka

The girl, who is under treatment and reportedly stable, was with her younger sister when the incident took place

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 14 2022, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 12:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In another shocking crime from the country's capital, two people were seen on CCTV footage throwing acid at a schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka.

"A boy has thrown acid on a schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka district area. The incident took place at around 9 am. The girl has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital. Delhi police officers are also reaching the Hospital," Police told news agency ANI.

The girl, who is under treatment and reportedly stable, was with her younger sister when the incident took place. The 17-year-old was attacked by two bike-borne persons and has raised suspicion on two persons known to her.

One person has been detained and further investigation is going on, police said.

More details awaited.

Delhi
Swarka
Crime
Crimes against women
Acid attack

