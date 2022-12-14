Two on bike throw acid at schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka

In another shocking crime from the country's capital, two people were seen on CCTV footage throwing acid at a schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka.

"A boy has thrown acid on a schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka district area. The incident took place at around 9 am. The girl has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital. Delhi police officers are also reaching the Hospital," Police told news agency ANI.

A PCR call was received around 9am regarding an incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of PS Mohan Garden. It was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two bike-borne persons at around 7:30am: Delhi Police (Pics: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/mnZ533MYZF — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

The girl, who is under treatment and reportedly stable, was with her younger sister when the incident took place. The 17-year-old was attacked by two bike-borne persons and has raised suspicion on two persons known to her.

One person has been detained and further investigation is going on, police said.

More details awaited.