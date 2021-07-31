2 Pak intruders shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Two Pakistani intruders shot dead along IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF personnel asked the intruders to stop, but they did not pay heed to repeated warnings

PTI
Chandigarh,
  • Jul 31 2021, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 11:53 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

Two Pakistani intruders were shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official of the BSF said on Saturday.

The BSF troops noticed suspicious movement near the border fence at 8.48 pm on Friday, he said.

The BSF personnel asked the intruders to stop, but they did not pay heed to repeated warnings.

Sensing threat, the BSF troops opened fire, the official said.

Punjab
BSF
Shooting
Pakistan

