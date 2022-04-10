Two Pakistani LeT militants killed in Srinagar encounter

Two Pakistani militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit who were involved in the recent attack on CRPF personnel in the city, were killed and three security force personnel were injured in an encounter at Bishembar Nagar area of Srinagar on Sunday.

Police said that based on ‘specific information’ about the presence of Pakistani militants, J&K police and paramilitary CRPF men launched a joint search operation at Bishember Nagar area of Srinagar during the wee hours.

"The house where the terrorists were hiding was sealed. They lobbed a grenade and fired at the forces in which two policemen and a CRPF personnel sustained injuries,” Inspector General Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar told reporters.

He said that in the ensuing encounter, two “hardcore LeT terrorists” were killed. “Both are foreigners and their further identity is being ascertained. They were involved in a series of attacks, especially the one on April 4 in Srinagar in which one CRPF man was killed and one was injured,” the IGP said.

He said that legal action will be taken against the house owner, where the slain militants were hiding and the property will be seized under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On the number of active militants in Kashmir, Kumar said it was declining and that the anti-militancy operations will continue. This year, 47 militants, including 13 foreigners, have been killed across Kashmir in encounters with security forces.

“Terrorists whether locals or foreigners involved in attacking civilians, security forces personnel or journalists, will be taken to task,” he asserted.

On March 30, two militants affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in the neighboring Rainawari area. On March 15, three militants affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of the LeT were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

There has been a spurt in militant activities in Srinagar in the last two years. A few dozen civilians, policemen and militants have been killed in the city and its outskirts since May 2020.

Besides active militants, Police and the Army believe that a large number of ‘hybrid’ ultras are present in Srinagar and most of the attacks against security personnel and civilians are being carried out by them. ‘Hybrid’ militants, who are not listed as militants, but radicalized and trained enough to carry out terror attacks and then slip back into the routine life.

