Two Pakistanis among three militants killed in Kashmir encounters

Three Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, including two Pakistanis, were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Sopore and Kupwara areas of north Kashmir in the last 24-hours.

Police said two LeT militants were killed in an ongoing operation in Chaktaras-Kadi area of frontier Kupwara district on Tuesday morning.

“#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: Two #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT including one #Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail killed. Search still going on,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Reports said the encounter erupted after police and army launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Chaktaras-Kadi village following a ‘specific’ input about presence of militants in the area.

As the search operation was going on the hiding militants fired indiscriminately upon the search party, which retaliated effectively leading to an encounter in which two militants were killed, police added.

Earlier on Monday evening, a Pakistani militant affiliated with the LeT was killed in a similar encounter with security forces in Panipora Zaloora area of Sopore in Baramulla district while three others managed to escape from the security cordon.

IGP Kashmir in a Tweet said: “SoporeEncounterUpdate: 1 Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. 2 FTs (Foreign Terrorists) and one local terrorist escaped from cordon. Search going on. Further details shall follow.”

#SoporeEncounterUpdate: As per the documents recovered from the killed #Pakistani #terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of #Lahore, #Pakistan. One AK rifle, 05 magazines along with ammunition has been recovered. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/ptI941H3qx — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 6, 2022

While south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian see frequent encounters between militants and security forces, gun battles are rare in north Kashmir where mostly Pakistani militants are present. Sources said that the foreign militants usually take shelter in the dense forest areas of north Kashmir thus avoiding the security radar.

According to J&K police, in 58 encounters this year in the valley, 92 militants, including 28 Pakistanis, have been killed. However, while 92 militants have been killed in the first this year so far, over 80 locals have joined militant ranks in the same period which is a worrisome trend, sources said.

The police have also arrested 44 active militants and nearly 200 over ground workers (OGW). 18 civilians, including members of minority community, and 16 security personnel have also lost their lives in terror attacks this year.

Last year in 87 encounters, 168 militants were killed by the security forces in Kashmir. Among them, 19 were foreigners, while 149 were locals.