Two people die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 70 new cases

Rajasthan recorded two deaths due to coronavirus and 70 positive cases of the virus on Sunday, an official said.

The deaths were reported from Jaipur, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 128.

A total of 70 fresh cases were reported on Sunday and 36 of them are from Jaipur alone.

The 36 cases in Jaipur include 11 from central jail and three from district jail, the official said.

Dungarpur and Bikaner reported 18 and 5 cases respectively, while two cases were reported each from Kota and Jhunjhunu and one each from Ajmer, Barmer, Dausa, Pratapgarh, Nagaur and Karauli.

With 70 fresh cases on Sunday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 5,030.

As many as 128 COVID-19 patients have died and 2,991 patients have recovered so far and there are 1,911 active cases in the state as of now.