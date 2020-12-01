Two persons in Chhattisgarh injured as Naxals blow up vehicle with IED

2 injured in Chhattisgarh as Naxals blow up vehicle

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Dec 01 2020, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 16:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were injured after Naxals blew up their vehicle using an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Rajpenta village between Basaguda and Tarrem villages around 9 am when the two victims were heading towards Tarrem in a multi-utility vehicle (MUV), the official told PTI.

The vehicle was mangled due to the impact of the blast, he said.

The injured persons were identified as Mohammed Iqbal Ansari, the vehicle's owner, and Balram Pradhan, a motor mechanic, he said.

As per preliminary information, Ansari was taking Pradhan along with him to fix his truck that had stopped near Tarrem due to some technical fault, he said.

After being alerted about the blast, a police team rushed to the spot, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, and admitted the injured persons to a local hospital, he said.

The police suspect that the rebels might have planned to target security forces, but mistakenly attacked the civilian vehicle.

