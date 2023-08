Two police personnel suspended after kanwariyas die of electrocution in Uttar Pradesh

Two police personnel have been suspended for dereliction of duty after two kanwariyas died of electrocution here, police said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, two kanwariyas were electrocuted here when a DJ installed on the tractor-trolley they were travelling in came in contact with a high-tension wire passing overhead.

Taking note of the incident, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma suspended Barhaj SHO Kapildev Chaudhary and Kaparwar police outpost incharge Sushil Kumar Singh for their alleged laxity in duty.