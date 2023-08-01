UP: Kanwariyas electrocuted to death, 2 cops suspended

Two police personnel suspended after kanwariyas die of electrocution in Uttar Pradesh

2 kanwariyas were electrocuted when a DJ installed on the tractor-trolley they were travelling in came in contact with a high-tension wire, police said

PTI
PTI, Deoria (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Aug 01 2023, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 11:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two police personnel have been suspended for dereliction of duty after two kanwariyas died of electrocution here, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read: 2 dead, 52 injured due to electrocution during 'tazia' procession in UP's Amroha

On Sunday, two kanwariyas were electrocuted here when a DJ installed on the tractor-trolley they were travelling in came in contact with a high-tension wire passing overhead.

Taking note of the incident, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma suspended Barhaj SHO Kapildev Chaudhary and Kaparwar police outpost incharge Sushil Kumar Singh for their alleged laxity in duty.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
electrocution
kanwariyas
Kanwar Yatra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Almost taken for a ride

Almost taken for a ride

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

 