Two policemen killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Two policemen were killed in a militant attack in hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu region on Monday.

Sources said the militants, believed to be two in number, opened fire on two on-duty policemen in remote Tandan village of Kishtwar, injuring two special police officers (SPOs). “They were shifted to a hospital immediately, but they succumbed on the way,” they said.

The militants reportedly also took away two weapons before fleeing from the spot. A massive manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

Kishtwar district had been declared free of militancy over a decade ago but since November 2018 has been rocked by several targeted killings of BJP and RSS leaders. On 1 November 2018, J&K secretary of BJP Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet were gunned down in the firing by militants in a lane leading to their house in Kishtwar town.

Last year in April militants killed an RSS leader as well as his personal security officer after snatching his weapon in a hospital in Kishtwar town.

On September 28 last year security forces killed three militants, including the mastermind behind these killings, Osama Bin Javed, in the neighbouring Ramban district.