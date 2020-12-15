2 Punjab farmers returning from protest die in accident

Two Punjab farmers returning from Delhi protest killed in road accident

Another farmer has received injuries in the incident which took place on Taraori flyover

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 15 2020, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 14:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two Punjab farmers who were returning to Patiala from a protest site near Delhi's borders were killed in an early morning accident on Tuesday after their tractor trolley was hit by a truck in Haryana's Karnal district, police said.

Another farmer has received injuries in the incident which took place on Taraori flyover, they said, adding a few more on the trolley escaped with minor injuries.

Taraori police station's SHO Inspector Sachin said the deceased were aged around 24 years and 50 years.

He said that according to a statement given to the police by one of farmers travelling in the tractor trolley, the truck driver appeared to have fallen asleep behind the wheels which led to the accident.

The truck driver managed to flee from the spot, he said, adding a case under relevant provisions of law has been registered in connection with the incident.

"The farmers were returning from Delhi. They belonged to Saphera under Sadar Police station in Patiala," he said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been protesting near various border points of Delhi including Singhu and Tikri for over a fortnight demanding the Centre repeal three new farm laws.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

farmers
Accident
Delhi Chalo
Delhi
Punjab
Death

What's Brewing

2020: The year of some really funny firsts

2020: The year of some really funny firsts

How selfish are plants? Let’s do some root analysis

How selfish are plants? Let’s do some root analysis

Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passes away

Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passes away

The Lead: Harikatha in English

The Lead: Harikatha in English

Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details

Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details

 