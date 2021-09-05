Two rebel ministers demand CM Amarinder Singh to make Batala 24th district of Punjab

Seeking to “honour the wish of the people” and “overall development” of Batala, two rebel ministers -- Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa have demanded to make the region the 24th district of Punjab.

The two ministers have sought an appointment with the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to discuss the issue with him. In the letter to CM Singh, they have also demanded Fatehgarh Churian and Sri Hargobindpur or Ghumaan towns be made new sub-divisions of the new Batala districts.

“We have sought an appointment from the CM to take up the issue with him,” said Randhawa to The Indian Express. Bajwa, Randhawa along with Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Charanjit Singh Channi including other political leaders wanted the Punjab CM to be replaced citing his inability to keep the promises.

In their letter, the ministers have stressed the historical importance of Batala which hasn’t received the attention that it deserves.

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru, was married to Mata Sulakhni in this city on July 8, 1487. Gurdwara Dera Sahib and Gurdwara Kandh Sahib are adorned in his memory. Guru Hargobind, the sixth master, also came to Batala to marry his son Baba Gurditta and in his memory Gurdwara Sat Kartaria is adorned in the middle of the city,” they said.

Batala, which is pointed out as an important city of Punjab by the two rebel ministers, falls in the Majha region. Several Congress leaders like Rajya Sabha member Partap Bajwa and former MLA Ashwini Sekhri are likely to contest for the 2022 assembly elections from Batala.

Stressing on the cultural and historical importance that Batala holds, the ministers said, “From a cultural and literary point of view, there is no Punjabi across the globe who has not heard the name of the great Punjabi poet Shiv Kumar who affixed Batalvi to his name thereby adding to its eminence. The late poet is known in the literary field as Punjab’s Keats”.