Two security personnel go missing in J&K

Two security force personnel, including a jawan of the SSB, have gone missing along with some weapons and ammunition from Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said here on Wednesday.

A special police officer, identified as Altaf Hussain, was reported missing from the camp of a special operations group at Chadoora, the officials said.

Two AK rifles and three magazines have also gone missing from the camp, the officials said, adding the matter is being investigated.

In another incident, a constable of the SSB -- also named Altaf Hussain -- has gone missing from the camp at Nagam area, near Chadoora. One magazine of INSAS rifle and 20 rounds have been reported missing from the SSB camp, the officials said.

While the SPO is a local from Chadoora area, the SSB constable hails from Koteranka area of Rajouri district.