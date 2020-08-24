2 IPS officers suspended in UP over irregularities

Two senior IPS officers suspended in Uttar Pradesh over irregularities

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 24 2020, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 15:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday suspended two senior IPS officers Dinesh Chandra Dubey and Arvind Sen on complaints of alleged irregularities.

On the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government has suspended DIG (Rules and Manuals) Dinesh Chandra Dubey and DIG, PAC Agra, Arvind Sen, a home department spokesman said.

There were complaints of Dubey getting tenders awarded for certain benefits in connection with the construction of Kasturba hostels in Shivgarhand Bachhrawan in Rae Bareli district and Sadabad besides bus stands in Bareilly and Kaushambi and a building for the physically challenged in Lucknow, home department sources said.

With regard to Arvind Sen, there were complaints in connection with cheating and forgery in the Animal Husbandry department, the sources said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Police
Suspension

What's Brewing

Israeli dig unearths trove of early Islamic gold coins

Israeli dig unearths trove of early Islamic gold coins

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

 