Two shot at near Ludhiana court complex

Old rivalry between the two groups is suspected to be the reason behind the clash

PTI
PTI, Ludhiana,
  • Feb 07 2023, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 15:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people were shot at in a clash between two groups near the Ludhiana court complex in Punjab on Tuesday, police said.

Old rivalry between the two groups is suspected to be the reason behind the clash.

Himanshu and Jaspreet Singh were going to the court for a case hearing when they had a heated argument with the other side, leading to the clash. The two were shot at during the clash, the police said.

Both the injured were taken to a local hospital, said Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Sharma.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said, adding that senior officers have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

