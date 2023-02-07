Two shot at near Ludhiana court complex

Two people were shot at in a clash between two groups near the Ludhiana court complex in Punjab on Tuesday, police said.
Old rivalry between the two groups is suspected to be the reason behind the clash.
Himanshu and Jaspreet Singh were going to the court for a case hearing when they had a heated argument with the other side, leading to the clash. The two were shot at during the clash, the police said.
Both the injured were taken to a local hospital, said Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Sharma.
One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said, adding that senior officers have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'
Have a firm idea about films I want to do: Rahul Khanna
Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake
Production, sale of khadi products take a hit in K'taka
Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February
Handloom tourism on cards to popularise Ilkal sarees
DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani case speaks volumes
‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack
Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel