Two soldiers feared drowned in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Two Army soldiers were feared drowned in a swollen stream in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.
The soldiers were crossing the Dogra nallah at Poshana in Surankote area when they were swept away by flash floods triggered by heavy rains, the officials said.
Also Read | Amarnath Yatra halted for second day due to heavy rains
A joint rescue operation by the Army, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on but there was no trace of the soldiers who were swept away by the strong current, they said.
Meanwhile, police vehicles fitted with public address systems went around various parts of the district to advise people to stay away from the water bodies which are in spate following incessant rains since Thursday night.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war
'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent
How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute
Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1
Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'
How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint
'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs
Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana
Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations