Two soldiers feared drowned in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Two soldiers feared drowned in J&K's Poonch

A joint rescue operation by the Army, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on but there was no trace of the soldiers.

PTI
PTI, Poonch,
  Jul 08 2023, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 18:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two Army soldiers were feared drowned in a swollen stream in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

The soldiers were crossing the Dogra nallah at Poshana in Surankote area when they were swept away by flash floods triggered by heavy rains, the officials said.

A joint rescue operation by the Army, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on but there was no trace of the soldiers who were swept away by the strong current, they said.

Meanwhile, police vehicles fitted with public address systems went around various parts of the district to advise people to stay away from the water bodies which are in spate following incessant rains since Thursday night.

