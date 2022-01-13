Two soldiers killed in 'accidental fire' along LoC in J&K

2 soldiers killed in 'accidental fire' along LoC in J&K

The incident took place at the forward location in the Hanjan Wali area of Rajouri

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS,
  • Jan 13 2022, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 21:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Two army soldiers were killed in an “accidental fire” in a forward area along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu on Thursday.

“The incident took place at the forward location in the Hanjan Wali area of Rajouri. Both the slain soldiers whose identity was not immediately known, had bullet injuries,” officials said.

They said the slain soldiers were deployed at a forward location with preliminary reports suggesting there was accidental discharge from the weapons. A police team from Rajouri city police post has been rushed to the spot and investigation into the matter has been initiated, officials added.

