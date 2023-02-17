Two SP panellists expelled for opposing Maurya's Ramcharitmanas remarks

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has expelled former media panellists Roli Tiwari Mishra and Richa Singh from the party. Both had raised their voices against SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya's remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

Richa Singh, in a tweet, asked the party leadership to inform the people about the reason for her expulsion.

With this action, the SP President has given a clear indication that the party was supporting Maurya's stand and would not tolerate any dissent on the issue.

The party has also asked its leaders and office-bearers to "avoid debates on communal and religious issues and discuss political and basic issues".

SP state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, in a statement, said, "All party workers, leaders, office-bearers, spokespersons and media panellists must keep in mind that the Samajwadi Party taking inspiration from the ideals of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (party icon) believes in democracy, secularism, and socialism."

"The Samajwadi Party is committed to social justice and the party will continue to demand caste census (for social justice). Farmers, youth and all sections of the society are distressed. Women and girls have been facing humiliation and the entire state has anarchy," said Chaudhary.

"Religious issues are sensitive and we should not get entangled in them," he added.