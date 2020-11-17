Two suspected JeM terrorists held in Delhi

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists from Sarai Kale Khan area in southeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.
Abdul Latif Mir (22), a resident of Doru village in Baramulla district and Mohd. Ashraf Khatana (20), a resident of Hat Mulla village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, were nabbed on Monday night, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, "On the basis of the information received, a trap was laid near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan, and two suspected terrorists, who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were apprehended around 10.15 pm."
Two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges have been recovered from them, the DCP said.
