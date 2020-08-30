Two suspected Khalistani operatives arrested in Delhi

Two suspected members of the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), who raised Khalistan Flag at the rooftop of district commissioner's office in Punjab's Moga on the eve of Independence Day, have been arrested, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Inderjeet Singh Gill (31) and Jaspal Singh (27) were apprehended near Shani Mandir on GT Karnal Road on Saturday evening on a tip off that two youth would be reaching the capital to carry out "anti-national activities" on the directions of the self-styled commanders of KZF, who are based abroad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav said.

"They were planning to cross over to Nepal and reach Pakistan for training but were apprehended while in the process of arranging their escape. Punjab police has been informed," Yadav said.

During interrogation, Yadav claimed, Inderjit told the investigators that he was persuaded by his maternal brother Jagga to listen to a banned Youtube Channel 'Sikhs For Justice' and told him to vote in a referendum for Khalistan online. "Since his early years, he had a radical set of mind bent towards the pro-Khalistan movement," Yadav said.

On August 9, Inderjit allegedly cast his vote through a link he received on WhatsApp.

Inderjit also told police that one Rana from the United States and another person delivered anti-India speeches on the banned channel and also asked Sikh youths to wave Khalistan flag and tear the Indian flag on August 14, 15 and 16. A reward of USD 1.25 lakh for doing the same at the Red Fort and other historical buildings.

"His friend Jaspal Singh is also from his village and presently runs an internet cafe. On August 11, Inderjeet along with Jaspal and Akashdeep Singh planned to wave the Khalistan flag and tear off Indian flag at the DC office in Moga, Punjab. On August 13, he along with Jaspal went to Nanakshaher and procured a Khalistan flag. They wrote 'Khalistan' with the help of a black marker," Yadav said quoting Inderjit.

On August 14, Inderjit along with Jaspal and Akashdeep went to the DC Office in Moga on two motorcycles. Inderjit and Jaspal went to the roof and hoisted the Khalistan flag.

"Thereafter, they lowered the Indian flag and tore it into pieces. Their accomplice Akashdeep who was standing outside the DC office on the road was video-graphing the whole episode. They conveyed the whole episode to Rana on WhatsApp and sent videos to him, which were uploaded on the channel that went viral," Yadav said.

Akashdeep was later arrested, while the other two got underground. They were allegedly in contact with their handlers who directed them to go to Delhi. Yadav said Rs 20,000 was transferred to them for the journey.

On July 1, the government had designated nine elusive Khalistan operatives as "terrorists" and it included Khalistan Zindabad Force chief Ranjee Singh and its Germany-based "key members" Bhupinder Singh Bhinda and Gurmeet Singh Bagga. Four days later, the government also blocked 40 websites of 'Sikhs for Justice', a banned Khalistani outfit that is running a campaign 'Referendum 2020' seeking a separate homeland for the Sikhs.