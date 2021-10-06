Two suspected overground workers of militants arrested in J&K

Two suspected militants arrested in J&K

Srinagar,
  Oct 06 2021, 13:59 ist
  updated: Oct 06 2021, 15:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Security forces have arrested two suspected overground workers of militants from Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, officials said here on Wednesday.

Safeer Ahmad Sheikh and Zameer Hussian Sheikh were apprehended at Hajitara near the Line of Control in Karnah area of Kupwara on Tuesday evening,  the officials said. 

They said eight hand grenades, one pistol, and seven rounds were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News

