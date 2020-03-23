Two suspected to be coronavirus positive commit suicide in UP

Two youths committed suicide over suspicion that they were infected in Hapur and Bareilly districts in Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

According to reports, one of the two was a youth, who was a resident of Pilkhua area in Hapur. He killed himself by cutting the veins of his neck and wrist on Sunday. In a suicide note left behind, the youth said that he had been infected with the novel coronavirus.

In a separate incident, another youth from UP's Deoria district, committed suicide by jumping before a speeding goods train at Bareilly railway station, on Sunday, reports said.

The youth had, a few minutes prior to taking the extreme step, told a railway employee at the station that he had been infected with COVID-19, reports mentioned.

Three more coronavirus positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, taking the tally of COVID-19 infected cases to 31 in the state.

According to the officials, two were found to be infected with the virus in Noida while a woman, who had recently returned from a Gulf nation, tested positive in Pilibhit district of the state.

The officials said that a total of 1,314 samples were sent for testing from the state of which 1187 were found to be negative. In 96 cases, the report was still awaited.

The state government had on Sunday put 16 districts, including the state capital of Lucknow, Varanasi, Noida, Moradabad, Agra, Lakhimpur Kheri, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Azamgarh, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bareilly and Ghaziabad, under complete lockdown.

