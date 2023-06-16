Two suspicious bags recovered in J&K’s Poonch

Panic gripped the Mendhar town of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after police and army found two unclaimed suspicious bags in the area.

Reports said two red-coloured unclaimed bags were found near the boundary wall of PWD colony Mendhar housing official residences of some panchayat raj institution members which created panic in the area. Immediately the army and police sealed the area and a bomb disposal squad was called in.

The bags have some material inside and its nature is being ascertained, reports added.

Read | 5 foreign terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara encounter

Earlier on Thursday an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in the same district leading to the seizure of a large consignment of arms and ammunition.

The seizure, including steel core bullets and Pakistan-made medicines, was made during a search operation in the Krishnaghati sector of Poonch.

While the security agencies have been able to contain the terror ecosystem in Kashmir valley in recent years, the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region have become a hunting ground for the terrorists.

A total of 26 army personnel, including three officers and five paratroopers, and seven civilians have been killed in eight terror attacks since October 11, 2021, in the twin districts.

