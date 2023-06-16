Two suspicious bags recovered in J&K’s Poonch

Two suspicious bags recovered in J&K’s Poonch

The bags have some material inside and its nature is being ascertained, reports added.

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jun 16 2023, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 13:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Panic gripped the Mendhar town of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after police and army found two unclaimed suspicious bags in the area.

Reports said two red-coloured unclaimed bags were found near the boundary wall of PWD colony Mendhar housing official residences of some panchayat raj institution members which created panic in the area. Immediately the army and police sealed the area and a bomb disposal squad was called in.

The bags have some material inside and its nature is being ascertained, reports added.

Read | 5 foreign terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara encounter

Earlier on Thursday an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in the same district leading to the seizure of a large consignment of arms and ammunition.

The seizure, including steel core bullets and Pakistan-made medicines, was made during a search operation in the Krishnaghati sector of Poonch.

While the security agencies have been able to contain the terror ecosystem in Kashmir valley in recent years, the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region have become a hunting ground for the terrorists.

A total of 26 army personnel, including three officers and five paratroopers, and seven civilians have been killed in eight terror attacks since October 11, 2021, in the twin districts.
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
J&K
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Data leak: Govt must stop living in denial

Data leak: Govt must stop living in denial

K'taka's Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28

K'taka's Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28

 