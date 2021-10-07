Two teachers killed in terrorist attack in Srinagar

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 07 2021, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 12:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two government school teachers, including a woman, were shot dead by militants in Eidgah area of the city here on Thursday, police said.

"At about 11:15 am, terrorists shot dead two school teachers at Sangam Eidgah in Srinagar district," a police official said.

He said the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nail the attackers.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Srinagar

